CAN 2023: Cameroon hooked from the start by Guinea

Trailing, Cameroon snatched a draw against Guinea (1-1) this Monday evening, on the first day of Group C at CAN 2023.

Timid entry for Cameroon at CAN 2023 which takes place in Ivory Coast. The Indomitable Lions only took a small point for their first match in group C. Against Guinea this Monday evening at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, the men of coach Rigobert Song left the game with a parity score. (1-1).

Shy for their start in the tournament, the Cameroonians really did not have a great match. Suffocated from the start, the teammates of Vincent Aboubakar, who had withdrawn from this match, even conceded the opener, with an achievement from the Guinean Mohamed Bayo. It was necessary to return from the break to see the protégés of Samuel Eto’o, present in the stands, return to the mark.

Helped by a Guinean team outnumbered after the expulsion of François Kamano at the end of the first half, Franck Magri will equalize for his team. A result that will not change until the whistle. The two teams therefore part ways with this score of 1-1. Enough to suit Senegal, which alone takes the lead in Group C after its show of force against Gambia (3-0).