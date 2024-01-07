CAN 2023: “I think the easiest match will perhaps be against Egypt”, ex-Ghana coach

Former Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has expressed his views on the Black Stars’ opponents in Group B at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. According to Addo, Egypt could being the “easiest” team to face compared to Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Ghana is placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique. Addo believes that Egypt, being favorites, could be considered an easier opponent as there could be less pressure against a team expected to perform well.

“I think the easiest match might be against Egypt because their team is very well balanced. They are the favorites in this match, so it’s easier to stay behind when people don’t expect too much from you,” Addo told GTV. SportsPlus.

He also pointed out the challenges of playing against teams that are defensively organized and soccer-trained, making it harder to break them. Ghana are set to kick off their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.