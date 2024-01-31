CAN 2023: “I spend my summers in Marrakech”, Mbemba calms things down with the Moroccans

A week after his altercation with Moroccan coach Walid Regragui, Chancel Mbemba wanted to calm things down on Sunday evening after DR Congo qualified for the CAN quarter-finals.

The Congolese captain indicated that he did not wish to comment on the altercation, but he wanted to clarify that he had nothing against Morocco or the Moroccans. “ I spend my summers in Marrakech with my wife and children“, he declared, relayed by RMC Sport. “ I love Morocco and Moroccans. »

The altercation between Mbemba and Regragui took place at the end of the 1-1 draw between the two teams in the CAN group stage. The two men had a violent argument, which caused a scuffle between the two teams. The incident sparked heated controversy, and Regragui was suspended for two matches. The suspension was finally lifted, but the incident had left its mark.

Mbemba’s statements on Sunday evening are therefore a positive sign, because they show that both men are ready to turn the page. As a reminder, the DRC qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations this Sunday, after its victory on penalties against Egypt (1-1, 8-7). For its part, Morocco will face South Africa on Tuesday evening to try to also qualify for the rest of the competition.