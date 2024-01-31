CAN 2023: the DRC eliminates Egypt and advances to the quarter-finals

The DRC qualified for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023 after its victory against Egypt (1-1, 8-7 tab) this Sunday evening. The Leopards will face Guinea, defeat of Equatorial Guinea (1-0).

Absent during the last edition in Cameroon, the DRC will compete in the quarter-finals of CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast. The Congolese won their ticket to the next stage after their victory against Egypt this Sunday evening. Opposed to the Pharaons in a contested match in San Pédro, the Leopards won on penalties.

In a fairly balanced match, the DRC took the lead through Meschack Elia, a little after the half hour. But as is often the case in this tournament, Egypt equalized before the break, with a goal from Mostafa Mohamed. The two teams will then maintain this parity score until the penalty shootout. A test which smiled on Sébastien Desabre’s men who managed 8 shots against 7 for the Pharaons, the Egyptian goalkeeper, Abdou Gabaski, having missed his attempt.

The DRC therefore returns to the quarter-finals and will face Guinea, defeater of Equatorial Guinea (1-0) a little earlier this Sunday. Remember that on Saturday, Nigeria took the scalp of Cameroon (2-0) while Angola took over Namibia (3-0). The two winners will meet in a quarter-final which promises to be electric.