CAN 2023: “I have several reasons to beat Algeria”, Burkina coach

The coach of Burkina Faso was at a press conference this Friday, on the eve of the match against Algeria, on the 2nd day of group D at CAN 2023. And Hubert Velud is very confident of beating the Fennecs.

Falling from Mauritania last Tuesday, Burkina Faso could validate their qualification for the round of 16 of CAN 2023 this Saturday. The Stallions face Algeria at the Bouaké stadium, on the second day of group D. A victory against the Fennecs and Bertrand Traoré’s gang would advance to the second round. But it would still be necessary to overcome the Algerians in search of victory after their poor start against Angola.

In any case, Hubert Velud is very confident to take the three points of victory against the 2019 African champions. It’s a very important match against Algeria, a big one from Africa, big names. After all, it’s not a group final. My mindset is guided by the aspect of the match. In any case, we’re not too into calculations, I’m instinctive. In the group stage you sometimes have to be calculating but in this match that will not be too much the case“, explained the Burkina Faso coach in a pre-match press conference.

The French technician also spoke about the scheduling of the meeting, with a match scheduled for the middle of the afternoon. “Playing at 2 p.m. is like that, it’s Africa. You have to get organized. It can handicap certain teams but we don’t think about it even if it’s an important question. We already played the first match against Mauritania in the same hour” , he added.