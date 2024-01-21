Before Morocco-DRC, Walid Regragui already fears the heat

At a press conference after the crushing victory of the Atlas Lions against Tanzania (3-0) on Wednesday evening, Walid Regragui looked ahead to his team’s second match against the DRC at CAN 2023. And the coach from Morocco already says he fears the effects of the heat on his team’s performance.

Leader of Group E after his show of strength against Tanzania (3-0) Wednesday evening, on the first day of the group stage at CAN 2023. Morocco plays its second match against the DRC, held in check by Zambia (1-1). A meeting scheduled for next Sunday at the San Pédro stadium from 3 p.m. (GMT+1).

A program that is already making people cringe in the Moroccan camp who fear the heat at this time of day. At a press conference on Wednesday evening, coach Walid Regragui reacted to this subject. “ I don’t understand how we can play at this time, for the tournament, for the image of our football… But we will adapt, we have no choice“, he tackled in comments relayed by Afrik-Foot. “ In Africa, we fight against our adversary but also against climatic conditions. This is a tournament that will be played on the sidelines and the management of highlights“, also added the technician.

With three points on the clock, ahead of the DRC and Zambia who have only one, Morocco would validate its ticket for the round of 16 in the event of a victory against the Leopards. A task that the Atlas Lions would certainly accomplish well despite the climatic conditions. The stakes are very high not to make some sacrifices.