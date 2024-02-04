CAN 2023: “I failed so we have to take responsibility”, Walid Regragui after the elimination of Morocco

Morocco coach Walid Regragui reacted to the elimination of the Atlas Lions from CAN 2023, beaten by South Africa in the round of 16. And the coach of the Cherifian team regretted the mixed performance of his players.

Morocco’s second continental title will not be in this 34th edition either. The Atlas Lions were eliminated from CAN 2023 after their scathing defeat this Tuesday evening against South Africa. Facing the more realistic Bafana Bafana, the Cherifian team lost with a score of 2-0. A goal from Makgopa (56th) and a sublime free kick from Mokoena (90th + 4) sealed the victory for the South Africans, while Achraf Hakimi missed a penalty which could have revived the Moroccans.

In the mixed zone after the match, the Morocco coach, Walid Regragui, charged his men who were not up to par this evening, according to him. The 48-year-old technician pointed out the poor performance of his team, who were not very enterprising, with feverish attackers in front of the opposing goals.

“We are very disappointed because we came with the ambition of winning. Going out this early in the tournament wasn’t expected but there are a lot of surprises. We made mistakes that are unlike us but I take responsibility today. We’re going to think, think about what we didn’t do well“, regrets Walid Regragui on bein Sports.

And to add: “ We have a lot of young people, we have missed too many situations. Achraf would have allowed us to get back into the match but when we look at the situations and how we let go, it’s not a reflection of our team.”. Regarding his personal situation, the Moroccan coach is ready to throw in the towel if necessary.

“ We’re going to go back and we’re going to think carefully about the future. I said it: I said that Morocco had to go at least to the semi-finals. So I’m going to sit down with my president, we’re going to have a good chat. I never hide and we will take our responsibilities, at least mine. Today I failed, so we have to take responsibility », Launched the ex-defender with great frankness into the broadcaster’s microphone.

“ We’re hot. There are ups and downs in the selections. It was a tough competition. We failed. We will see and at that time we will make the best decision for Morocco“, he subsequently added at a press conference. A resignation in the coming days? Wait and see……