Cameroon: Karl Toko Ekambi announces his international retirement

This February 1, 2024, player Karl Toko Ekambi officially announced the end of his career with the Cameroon national team.

The move follows the disappointing performance of the Indomitable Lions at the 2023 Africa Cup in Ivory Coast. Expressing his disappointment with the results, the Cameroon winger shared his decision to retire from the international scene in a concise statement. “Disappointed not to go further, but proud of my team for giving everything together. A fourth chapter of the African Cup closes, the end of a story. Forever an indomitable Lion »he wrote.

This news sparked various reactions among Cameroonian journalists, with comments such as “End clap for Karl Toko Ekambi who retires internationally”according to the Cameroonian sports page CFOOT, and “After the CAN fiasco in Ivory Coast, at the age of 31, Karl Toko Ekambi announced today his official retirement with the Indomitable Lions”reported by journalist Boris Bertolt.