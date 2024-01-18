CAN 2023: news from Onana and Vincent Aboubakar before Senegal-Cameroon

Rigobert Song was this Thursday at a press conference before tomorrow’s match against Senegal, in the 2nd day of group C at CAN 2023. And the Cameroon coach gave news of André Onana and Vincent Aboubakar, absent during the first day.

Absent during the draw against Guinea (1-1) last Monday, Vincent Aboubakar will probably miss his second match in this final phase of CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast. Injured in the left thigh on the eve of the competition, the Indomitable Lions striker still does not seem to have recovered from his illness.

In any case, this is what we remember from the press conference of coach Rigobert Song, in a press conference this Thursday, before tomorrow’s match against Senegal, on the second day of group C. Facing the journalists, the technician The 47-year-old believes that it is unlikely that his scorer will play this match. “ Vincent Aboubakar has resumed training, but I will not come forward for tomorrow’s match“, declared the ex-defender.

The former captain of the Indomitable Lions also mentioned the case of André Onana, dismissed during the first day. Arriving in the den a few hours before the start of the match against Guinea, the Manchester United goalkeeper could still wax the benches. “ As for André Onana, we will see his form to see if he can play. Everything will depend on him“, Song tempered on the subject. The tenure of André Onana therefore remains uncertain. As a reminder, Fabrice Ondoa replaced him brilliantly during the first match.