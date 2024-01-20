CAN 2023: Emmanuel Adebayor tackles André Onana

Former Togo Sparrowhawks striker Emmanuel Adebayor also spoke about the situation of André Onana, who late joined the Cameroonian selection for CAN 2023.

On the set of Sport News AfricaEmmanuel Adebayor strongly criticized Onana’s behavior, saying he showed a lack of respect for his country. “He did not respect Cameroon. I was a player like him, and even though I was the most important player in my team, I never acted in this way (arrived on the day of the match, editor’s note). The fact that this situation is happening shows that there is a problem, perhaps even within the federation,” said the former Manchester City striker.

Called up with the Indomitable Lions, with a player who should join the den of the Indomitable Lions at least a week before the start of the competition, André Onana preferred to give priority to his club Manchester United.

Which used the 27-year-old goalkeeper until last Sunday with a match against Tottenham (2-2), the day before Cameroon entered the African Cup of Nations. Absent on the scoresheet during the draw against Guinea (1-1), the Indomitable Lion should play the match against Senegal next Friday, on the second day of Group C.

Unless coach Rigobert Song decides to return Fabrice Ondoa in goal. The 27-year-old goalkeeper in any case completed his first training session with the group this Wednesday.