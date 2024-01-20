Inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi: Alassane Ouattara sends a delegation

Adama Bictogo, president of the Ivorian National Assembly, traveled to Kinshasa to represent President Alassane Ouattara at the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi.

The Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa is preparing to host a prestigious assembly this Saturday, where President Félix Tshisekedi will take the oath of office for his second term. Among the distinguished guests, Adama Bictogo, as President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, officially represents Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara. The Ivorian delegation, led by Mr. Bictogo, landed in Kinshasa on Friday evening aboard a special flight.

The inauguration ceremony itself will bring together an impressive procession of personalities, including 18 sitting heads of state, two vice-presidents and four former presidents of the Republic. In addition, heads of government and representatives from several countries around the world will be present.

President Tshisekedi, re-elected in December 2023 with 73.47% of the votes cast, will officially take the reins of the country in the solemn setting of the Stade des Martyrs. This day will be marked not only by the swearing-in, but also by bilateral discussions between representatives of the nations present, thus strengthening ties of cooperation in the region.