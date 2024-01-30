CAN 2023: Cameroon in the round of 16, Senegal finishes first

Cameroon snatched its qualification for the round of 16 of CAN 2023 after its victory against Gambia (3-2) this Tuesday evening. Beating Guinea (2-0), Senegal finished at the top of Pool C.

He had to go through all the emotions, but Cameroon is qualified for the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Indomitable Lions validated their ticket for the second round after their victory against Gambia this Tuesday evening. At the end of a match full of twists and turns, coach Rigobert Song’s team won with a score of 3-2.

Trailing 2-1 by a valiant Gambia team five minutes from the end of regulation time, the Cameroonians turned the game around in stoppage time thanks in particular to a header from Christopher Wooh. Cameroon therefore qualifies and finishes second in group C. Samuel Eto’o’s protégés will meet Nigeria in the round of 16.

Senegal finishes first

Guinea’s opponent in the other meeting of this day, Senegal provided the essentials against the national Syli. Without straining their talent, the Lions of Téranga won with a score of 2-0. Abdoulaye Seck and Iliman Ndiaye scored the two goals. With this logical victory, Senegal finished at the top of Pool C.