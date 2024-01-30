CAN 2023: Mali, Morocco, the latest posters for the round of 16

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations enters its last day of the round of 16. Two prime posters are on the program this Tuesday, with Mali-Burkina Faso and the opposition between Morocco and South Africa.

At 6 p.m. (GMT+1), at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium, the penultimate poster of these round of 16 will pit Mali and Burkina Faso. A meeting that promises to be thrilling between two teams that are equal on paper. During the group stage, the Eagles finished first in the standings ahead of South Africa and Namibia, while the Stallions finished runners-up to Angola.

Morocco-South Africa, an indecisive poster

For the last match of the round of 16, Morocco and South Africa face each other, for a place in the quarter-finals, in the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro (9 p.m., GMT+1). The Atlas Lions, who finished first in their group with seven points, start favorites for this meeting. But, if we have learned one thing from this CAN, it is that the status of favorite is not an assurance of victory, as evidenced by the surprise elimination of Senegal by the Ivory Coast on Monday.

Opposite, South Africa will therefore have a card to play. Bafana Bafana played in Group E, finishing in second place with just four points. Authors of mixed performances, the South Africans will have to show their best face to hope to progress to the second direct elimination round.