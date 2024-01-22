CAN 2023: the official lines of Tunisia-Mali

Tunisia and Mali face each other this Saturday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1), on the occasion of the second day of Group E of CAN 2023. Discover the official lineups of the two teams.

Surprised by Namibia for their entry into the running, the Carthage Eagles must take all three points from this meeting to get back on track. Beating South Africa (2-0) last Tuesday, a new victory for the Eagles would ensure their qualification for the round of 16.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Tunisia: Ben Said – Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Abdi – Achouri, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Slimane – Msakni ©, Rafia

Mali: Diarra – Traoré ©, Kouyaté, Niakaté, Sacko – Coulibaly, Samassekou, Haidara, Doumbia – Koita, Sinayoko