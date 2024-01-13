Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar withdraws from CAN 2023

Cameroon suffered a major setback on the eve of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations with the withdrawal of Vincent Aboubakar from the competition.

While the African Cup of Nations will begin this Saturday, January 13 and the Indomitable Lions begin their tournament on Monday against Guinea, they will be deprived of the presence of their star striker, Vincent Aboubakar. According to information from C Foot, the 31-year-old striker was seriously injured during today’s training and will be forced to give up his participation in the competition.

A key player for Besiktas, Aboubakar is an emblematic figure of the Cameroonian national team, with no fewer than 97 caps and 37 goals to his name. In addition, he has worn the captain’s armband since 2021.

For the moment, the Cameroonian federation has not yet made an official statement on this subject, but an announcement should not take long given the importance of this information.