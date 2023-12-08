CAF-LDC: a North African derby, the Wydad-Simba clash, the program for the 3rd day

The third day of the group stages of the African Champions League is in the spotlight this week, with several matches on the program. Discover the posters in the running.

The third day of the group stages of the African Champions League opens this Friday, with the Young Africans traveling to the Medeama pitch. The most successful club in the competition, Al Ahly will face the Algerians CR Belouizdad in a promising North African derby.

In Tunisia, ES Tunis will challenge a confident Petro de Luanda who top Group C. The Angolans won their first two group games against ES Sahel and Al Hilal and will look to continue their fine form. On Saturday, we will notably follow the clash between the Moroccans of Wydad Casablanca and the Tanzanians of Simba.

Schedule for the 3rd day of the CAF Champions League:

Friday December 8

4:00 p.m. GMT | Medeama – Young Africans

4:00 p.m. GMT | Al Ahly – CR Belouizdad

19:00 GMT | ES Sahel – Al Hilal

Saturday December 9

1:00 p.m. GMT | Jwaneng Galaxy – Asec Mimosas

4:00 p.m. GMT | Nouadhibou – TP Mazembe

19:00 GMT | Wydad-Simba

19:00 GMT | Hope – Petro de Luanda

Sunday December 10

19:00 GMT | Mamelodi Sundowns – Pyramids