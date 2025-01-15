Achraf Hakimi: “since the start of my career, my mother has managed my finances”

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi spoke for the first time about managing his finances during an interview with Anas Bukhash.

In front of the camera, Achraf Hakimi revealed that his mother has managed his money since the start of her career, a choice based on trust and family values. “Since the beginning, my mother has been my pillar and my source of inspiration. She took over so I could focus on my game, since I had no experience with money“, confided the Paris Saint-Germain player.

This system, established well before his marriage, aroused speculation, particularly during his divorce from actress Hiba Abouk. Hakimi, however, refuted any strategic intention, affirming that this choice was not linked to economic considerations, but to his respect for his mother and a desire for stability.

“This situation existed long before my marriage. It is not an economic strategy, but a choice based on values ​​and respect for my mother“, he explained.

Beyond finances, the Moroccan full-back highlighted the central role of his mother in his personal and professional life, describing her as a base of stability and a source of inspiration for his entire family. “ What matters is staying true to my values ​​and making my mother proud “, he concluded, highlighting the importance of family ties in his success.