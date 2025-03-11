DRC: President Félix Tshisekedi designates his daughter of private secretary

Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), recently appointed his 20 -year -old daughter in his government, according to information from Lebledpar.

Christina Tshisekedi, communication student, was appointed private secretary to the head of state. The official announcement was made on March 7 by government spokesperson on the national channel RTNC. She will share this function with two other people, Muamba Tshitambala Bolly and Mboto Landu Blandy.

With this appointment, she becomes the second member of the presidential family to integrate the government, after Jacques Tshisekedi, younger brother of the president. This decision aroused strong reactions, both on the political scene and on social networks.

While some denounce an act of nepotism, others believe that the young woman has the required skills, having already carried out academic courses to the presidency and within the government of the DRC.