Cameroon: serious road accident leaves 15 dead and 10 injured

On Wednesday, a road accident in Kombe, 17 km from Sangmélima, in the southern region of Cameroon, caused the death of fifteen people, according to local media.

The accident involved a semi-trailer, a tractor and a 35-seater transport bus, which had just left the Galaxy agency shortly before the tragedy. The exact circumstances of the accident, which also left ten people injured, remain unknown for the moment.

First responders transported the injured to the Sangmélima referral hospital. On site, the governor of the Southern region, Félix Nguelé Nguelé, accompanied by defense and security forces, promised the opening of an investigation.