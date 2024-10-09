Cameroon: government reacts to rumors about the death of President Paul Biya

In Cameroon, the government reacted to rumors about the death of President Paul Biya.

In an official statement, the Cameroonian government assured that the Head of State, Paul Biya “is doing well and will return to Cameroon in the coming days”.

For the government spokesperson, these “tendentious comments” which circulate on social networks and in various media are “the result of fantasies and pure imagination”. To believe it, Paul Biya works and takes care of his business in Geneva, where he has not left since his arrival from Beijing.

Recently, questions have increased regarding the prolonged absence of Paul Biya on the public scene since his departure from Beijing at the beginning of September, after the summit of the China-Africa cooperation forum (Focac).

For good reason, President Paul Biya did not attend the last United Nations General Assembly in New York nor the recent Francophonie summit in Paris.

Last week, the lawyer and declared candidate for the 2025 presidential election, Christian Ntimbane, challenged the president’s chief of staff in an open letter, asking for clarification regarding the “spatial situation” of Paul Biya and the reasons for his prolonged absence.

At 91 years old, Paul Biya is the oldest elected leader in office in the world. He has exercised undivided power over Cameroon for nearly forty-two years. Rumors about his health are multiplying, as he only makes a few appearances for televised speeches, most often pre-recorded and delivered with difficulty, or in photos and videos of family celebrations alongside his influential wife, Chantal.