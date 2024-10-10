Tunisia: Xi congratulates Kaïs Saïed on his re-election

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations this Wednesday to Kaïs Saïed on his re-election as president of Tunisia. He stressed in his message that China and Tunisia enjoy a strong traditional friendship.

In recent years, under the joint leadership of the two leaders, bilateral relations have experienced healthy and steady development, marked by fruitful exchanges and strengthened cooperation in several areas, thus consolidating this friendship.

Xi Jinping recalled that during Kaïs Saïed’s state visit to China last May, they jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership, elevating relations between the two countries to a higher level.

Furthermore, the Chinese president expressed his commitment to further strengthen these relations and take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year to deepen exchanges, cooperation in various sectors, and ensure sustainable and stable development of this partnership. strategic.