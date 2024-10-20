MMA: Francis Ngannou makes his comeback with a spectacular knockout

Francis Ngannou made his comeback in the octagon with a spectacular triumphant fight in less than three minutes.

Roughly three years after his last appearance, Francis Ngannou made a landmark return to the world of MMA by scoring an impressive first round victory over Renan Ferreira at the PFL event in Riyadh. In just three minutes, the “Predator” knocked out his opponent with a referee stoppage, reminding everyone why he is considered a champion.

In an interview with RMC Fighter Club in September 2024, Ngannou clarified that he had not really left MMA, but rather focused on other projects. After a two and a half year absence from the cage, he proved that he was still at the top of his game by winning this Saturday, October 19.

Francis Ngannou had particularly worked on his wrestling in preparation for this return, especially after a highly publicized boxing fight against Tyson Fury in October 2023. This preparation has clearly borne fruit. After a minute of observation against Ferreira, he quickly took control on the ground, connecting punches with power.

A dedication to his son, Kobe

Faced with Ngannou’s domination, Ferreira quickly understood the difficulty of the task awaiting him. Unable to react to his opponent’s repeated assaults, the Brazilian fighter attempted to perform submission moves, but without success. Ngannou continued to land decisive punches until the referee intervened to end the fight.

Moved after his victory, Ngannou dedicated this fight to his son, Kobe, who died at the age of 15 months, a tragic event that he shared on social networks last April. With tears in his eyes, he said: “I can’t think of anything other than my son Kobe. I wanted to fight for him. I’m happy I did this for my son. I hope his name is remembered, because without him we wouldn’t be here today. »