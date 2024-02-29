2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Togolese referee Vicentia Amedome at the helm of Morocco-Tunisia

CAF has appointed the referee who will officiate the Morocco-Tunisia match this Wednesday evening, counting for the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics. And the African body has placed its trust in the Togolese Vicentia Amedome.

The qualifiers for the Olympic women's tournament in the Africa zone continue this Wednesday with the matches in the return leg of the third round. Also in competition, Morocco will face Tunisia this evening at the Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium.

Victorious over the Eagles of Carthage (2-1) in the first leg, the Lionesses of the Atlas will try to finish the job at home. A draw would be enough for the Moroccans to qualify for the final round.

For this decisive meeting, referee Vicentia Amedome will be in charge. The Togolese was appointed by CAF to lead this 100% North African duel. The young lady will be assisted by her compatriots Sitsope Abra Agbedanou (1st assistant referee) and Kossiwa Kayigan Awoutey (2nd assistant referee). The fourth referee is also a Togolese and her name is Edoh Kindedji.

As a reminder, the kick-off of this Morocco-Tunisia match is scheduled for this Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. GMT. The winner will face the victorious team of the Zambia – Ghana duel in the final round.