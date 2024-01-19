Cameroon: “I refuse to calculate, we want to beat Senegal”, Rigobert Song

Rigobert Song was at a press conference this Thursday, before the clash against Senegal, Friday, on the second day of group C at CAN 2023. And the Cameroon coach affirmed that his team are determined to win the three points of victory against the Lions of Téranga.

Neutralized by Guinea for its entry into this competition, Cameroon will have to react to avoid getting into difficulty. And this requires a good result against Friday’s opponent, counting for the second day of group C at CAN 2023. A challenger called Senegal, defending champion and victorious over Gambia (3-0) for its first match in this tournament.

Certainly a draw would not eliminate the Indomitable Lions who have struggled to convince since the return of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. But against the Senegalese champions, Rigobert Song only wants to talk about victory. At a pre-match press conference this Thursday, the Cameroonian coach reaffirmed his team’s determination to take three points from this clash.

“ You will have good things tomorrow. The players believe in it and that’s already good news. We missed the chance to score against Guinea. But tomorrow will be a new day and we have the desire to do better. We will play Senegal without any fear. They have individualities, just like us. I refuse calculations at the end of the group stage. So the best way is to win against Senegal to better get back into the tournament “, Rigobert Song told reporters.

The former defender also sent a message to the supporters, whose support would be of great help to the Cameroonians: “ I ask the supporters to be positive and have the confidence that we will give everything to honor the flag. Our determination is infallible and you will see that the match against Senegal will be different from what we did against Guinea.

As a reminder, the Senegal-Cameroon match is scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, from 6 p.m. (GMT+1).