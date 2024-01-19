CAN 2023: the DRC and Zambia back to back

With goals from Kangwa and Wissa, the DRC and Zambia parted with a score of parity (1-1) this Wednesday evening, on the occasion of the first day of Group F at CAN 2023.

The first day of the CAN 2023 group stages ended this Wednesday evening with the clash between the DRC and Zambia. An already decisive match between the two tenants of Group F. The two teams had to win to stay in contact with Morocco which took the reins of this group after its show of force against Tanzania (3-0 ). But on arrival, the two teams parted with a draw of 1 goal everywhere.

Dominant, the Congolese quickly got on the ball at kick-off, with several clear chances. But less realistic, the Leopards will be punished before the half hour mark, with a goal from Kangwa, well helped by the opposing goalkeeper, Mpasi. An advantage that Zambia will not maintain for long, however. Four minutes later, Wissa equalized on an excellent serve from former Marseillais Bakambu.

Upon returning from the locker room, the game will drop in intensity despite some lightning actions from both sides. On the hour mark, the DRC could have regained the advantage following a handball from Mwape in his own penalty area, but the VAR canceled the Congolese penalty. Final score: 1-1.

With this draw which does not suit either team, the Congolese and Zambians let Morocco take the lead in Group F. The second day in this group will be decisive, with the DRC who will challenge the Atlas Lions, so that the Chipolopolos will face the Taifa Stars.