Cameroon: Funeral program for actress Mami Ton revealed

In Cameroon, the famous actress Mami Ton died of a hemorrhagic stroke on September 4, 2024 at the Douala General Hospital, at the age of 56. According to ActuCameroun, her funeral will take place in Loum on September 27, 2024.

Céline Orgelle Kentsop, born on May 4, 1970 in Loum, dreamed as a child of becoming a nurse-midwife. However, having been unable to realize this dream, she moved to Douala at the age of 32, in search of professional opportunities.

It was there that she met Flobert Tankou who introduced her to the world of comedy. Thanks to the director and producer Ebenezer Kepombia, she took her first steps in cinema.

Mami Ton’s funeral program