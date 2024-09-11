Cameroon-FECAFOOT: Marc Brys suspended from his position as coach

Accused in particular of pushing players to rebellion, Marc Brys has been suspended for three months from his position as national coach of Cameroon, decided the FECAFOOT emergency committee meeting this Wednesday.

The apparent calm between FECAFOOT and coach Marc Brys only lasted for the duration of the international break in September. The national body and the Belgian coach have already resumed their “cold war”, this time with the suspension of the 62-year-old coach from his position as coach.

Samuel Eto’o’s administration has indeed banned the former Red Devil from the Indomitable Lions bench for a period of three months. According to the FECAFOOT press release, which some sources believe is not official, Marc Brys is accused of clearly refusing to attend the first working session organized by the Secretary General on May 10, 2024, and of several other serious breaches, including inciting players to rebel. In his absence, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile and David Pagou will act as interim managers.