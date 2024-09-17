Algeria: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune takes the oath

Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in on Tuesday to begin a second term as Algeria’s president, following his victory in the September 7 election.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Club des Pins, west of Algiers, in the presence of senior officials and military leaders. In his speech after the ceremony, Mr. Tebboune expressed his gratitude to the Algerian people for the ” trust “ granted, and announced its intention to conduct in-depth consultations with national forces to launch a national dialogue and develop a roadmap for the future of Algeria in several sectors.

In addition, he reaffirmed his campaign commitments, including achieving self-sufficiency in durum wheat by the end of 2025, as well as complete self-sufficiency in barley and corn by 2026. He also promised to expand irrigated land by one million hectares.

In terms of employment, Mr. Tebboune set himself the goal of creating 450,000 jobs and 20,000 start-ups by the end of his term. He highlighted Algeria’s current stability and financial resources, which make it a popular destination for investments, with around 9,000 projects underway and the ambition to reach 20,000 by the end of his term.

Regarding the industrial sector, he aims to increase its contribution to national income to 12% by the end of his second term. Furthermore, he has committed to building two million additional housing units by the end of his term, in addition to the 1.7 million already completed during his first term. Mr. Tebboune was first elected in 2019.