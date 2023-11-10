Cameroon: felt targeted by Lady Ponce, Fally Ipupa responds

Lady Ponce recently expressed her dissatisfaction with a Cameroonian company, following a concert organized by the latter. Indirectly felt targeted by Lady Ponce’s publications, Fally Ipupa reacted.

The Cameroonian state company Cameroon Telecommunication (Camtel), with the aim of launching a new product, is organizing a large and giant concert on December 30, 2023 at the Reunification Bepanda stadium in Douala. And for this large gathering, Camtel chose the famous Congolese singer Fally Ipupa.

Not having appreciated this gesture from Camtel, the Cameroonian singer Lady Ponce did not hesitate to speak out, through publications on her Facebook page.

Feeling indirectly targeted by the statements of the diva Lady Ponce, Dicap La Merveil responded to the singer, via a video broadcast on the web. “ Through this video, I am offering an opportunity to a great Cameroonian artist Lady Ponce. Today, the world is one and citizens of the world can respond to requests, satisfy communities, according to their skills”, he reacted.

The Fally Ipupa team also took advantage of the channel to invite the Cameroonian singer to share the podium with Dicap La Merveil in Kinshasa for the closing of the celebration of the 10 years of the foundation at the martyrs stadium.