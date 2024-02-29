2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Morocco massacres Tunisia and joins Zambia

Winner in the first leg (2-1), Morocco easily disposed of Tunisia (4-1) this Wednesday evening, in the return match of the 3rd elimination round of the Paris 2024 Olympics. A demonstration of strength from the Lionesses of the Atlas who join Zambia in the next round.

Morocco will also compete in the fourth and final round of the qualifiers for the women’s football tournament, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Atlas Lionesses booked their ticket for the play-offs with their victory against Tunisia, in a double confrontation. Winners 2-1 in the first leg, the Moroccans finished the job at home this Wednesday, with style to boot.

Against the Tunisians in a match played at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, the local team won with a score of 4-1. Launched at the start of the match by Fatima Tagnaout (11th), the Moroccan Lionesses played through Ibtissam Jraidi, author of a hat-trick in 6 minutes (16th, 20th, 22nd). The reduction in the score by Tunisia after returning from the locker room via Selma Zemzem (58th) will only be anecdotal.

نهاية المقابلة بفوز المنتخب الوطني النسوي ذهابا وإيابا أمام منتخب المؤهلة الى الدور الرابع 2024 👏🏻 🏁Full time!! 🇲🇦4-1🇹🇳

Congratulations to our Women’s National Team on advancing to the fourth and final round of… pic.twitter.com/owVX6ylan5 — Team Morocco (@EnMaroc) February 28, 2024

In the final qualifying round, Morocco will face Zambia in an epic double confrontation which will take place next April. The Copper Queens qualified for this last stage after their close victory against Ghana (1-0, 3-3).