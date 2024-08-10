Cameroon: At least one dead and several injured in intercommunity clashes

In Cameroon, intercommunity clashes caused at least one death and around ten serious injuries on Thursday evening, August 8, 2024 in Magba, in the West region of the country, according to local media sources reported on Friday.

Armed with sticks and clubs, the Bamoun attacked homes and businesses belonging to the Tikar, causing human losses, serious injuries and significant material damage. The defense and security forces intervened to restore calm on the ground.

For the moment, the authorities have not yet reacted officially. At the origin of these tensions is the announcement of the upcoming Ngouon festival in Magba, a Bamoun cultural event that the Tikar, the majority in the locality, reject by refusing any affiliation with the Bamoun. Indeed, the latter claim the Noun department as their territory and demand that all inhabitants recognize the authority of their sultan-king.

In a statement published on Friday, Mouhammad-Nabil Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya, the Sultan-King of the Bamoun, expressed “his deep compassion towards the families of the victims” and called “the sons and daughters of Noun to favor peace.”