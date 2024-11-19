Algeria: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announces government reshuffle

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced a government reshuffle on Monday while maintaining Mohamed Nadir Larbaoui as Prime Minister, according to an official statement from the presidential spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Larbaoui submitted the resignation of his cabinet, in accordance with constitutional provisions requiring this procedure before the formation of a new government. However, the head of state renewed his confidence in him.

Among the notable changes, General Said Chengriha, current Chief of Staff of the Army, was appointed Minister Delegate for National Defense. Additionally, Ahmed Attaf retains his portfolio as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as do key ministers of Energy, Finance, Interior and Higher Education, who remain in office.

This reshuffle comes following the re-election of President Tebboune during the presidential election on September 7.