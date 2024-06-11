2026 World Cup (Q): Equatorial Guinea triumphs over Malawi

Equatorial Guinea managed to relaunch in Group H of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers by beating Malawi 1-0 this Monday, during the fourth day.

The Equatorial Guineans had to fight until the end to overcome a strong and determined Malawi team. The first 15 minutes of the game set the tone for this intense afternoon for the Flames. With high pressing and effective ball recovery in the opposing half, Nzalang Nacional carried out their game plan perfectly, multiplying rapid attacks.

The Malawians, who came to try to compete with Equatorial Guinea, quickly had to review their strategy. Patrick Mabedi's men fell back in defense to counter the locals' attacks, while trying to launch counter-attacks. Despite these efforts, the first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

Returning from the locker room, Malawi came back with better intentions and were awarded a free kick in the 55th minute. However, Lloyd Aaron's strike was well collected by goalkeeper Lazaro Ngua, preventing the visitors from taking the lead.

Patience pays off for Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea continued to put pressure on the opposing goals, winning another free kick in the 66th minute, but failing to find the net. Relief finally came in the 81st minute thanks to a goal from Iban Salvador Edu, following an assist from Jannick Buyla. This lead was maintained until the final whistle, securing a 1-0 victory for Nzalang Nacional.

This victory allows Equatorial Guinea to get back into the race, although the team remains fifth with 3 points, just behind Malawi, who occupies fourth place with 6 points. The road to qualification is still long, but this victory gives hope to the Equatorial Guineans for the next matches.