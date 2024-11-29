FECAFOOT and ONIES: Samuel Eto’o and Joseph Antoine Bell sign their reconciliation

After several months of tension regarding the management of sports infrastructures, the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) and the National Office of Infrastructure and Sports Equipment (ONIES) have officially put an end to their differences.

After months of tension, the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), led by Samuel Eto’o, and the National Office of Infrastructure and Sports Equipment (ONIES), under the responsibility of Joseph Antoine Bell, sealed their reconciliation. The disputes linked to the management of sports infrastructures, which had marked the previous season, now seem to belong to the past.

During the Fecafoot General Assembly held last weekend, Samuel Eto’o recognized the difficulties encountered, particularly in the management and use of stadiums. In the interests of transparency and efficiency, Fécafoot asked to receive annual invoices from the stadiums, an approach which has now been implemented.

“ We have expressed the wish to have these invoices throughout the year for this championship in order to avoid any misunderstanding between our two institutions. We will make payments so that football is played in the best conditions and so that we can all fill the stadiums together, encourage our brothers and sisters “, declared Samuel Eto’o.

This renewed collaboration aims to offer quality infrastructure to teams and a better experience for spectators. The two institutions hope to revitalize Cameroonian football by guaranteeing the harmonious functioning of national competitions.