DRC: Fally Ipupa concert cancelled in Goma, the reasons

The reasons for the cancellation of Fally Ipupa’s concert in Goma, scheduled for Friday, August 16, 2024 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are now known.

Although the Congolese music star was eagerly awaited, the concert was cancelled at the last minute. A few hours after the event, a member of the organising team spoke in a short video to explain the reasons for the cancellation to the artist’s fans.

According to Ronsard Kamwanya Bora, the main reasons are linked to security concerns, given the context of war which has reigned for several years in Goma. “First of all, the late arrival of music lovers, around 5 p.m. when the concert was scheduled for 2 p.m., posed a problem. As it was already dark, the police decided it was preferable, for the safety of everyone, including the artist and the public, to cancel the event. Indeed, at this late hour, it was difficult to control the crowd, both inside and outside the concert venue.”he explained.

Another reason given for this cancellation is the difficulty of public transport after a certain time, which would have complicated the return of the many spectators. The member of the organizational team also assured that ticket holders will be able to be reimbursed, provided they show up on August 17, 2024 at the Ihusi village.