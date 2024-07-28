Bayern Munich: Noussair Mazraoui to sign with West Ham

Little used at Bayern Munich last season, Noussair Mazraoui will join the English club West Ham. The Hammers have reached an agreement with the Bavarians for the transfer of the Moroccan full-back.

Julen Lopetegui, with his experience in charge of prestigious clubs and national teams, takes the reins at West Ham with the ambition of returning the Hammers to the top of the Premier League. His appointment marks the beginning of an era of strategic changes and key reinforcements to improve the squad.

Among the potential new recruits, Noussair Mazraoui stands out. According to Sky Germany, an agreement has been reached between Bayern Munich and West Ham United for the transfer of the Moroccan full-back.

The deal is reportedly worth around €15.5 million, with an additional €4 million in bonuses. The former Ajax Amsterdam player has reportedly already given his verbal agreement to join the Hammers, with only a few financial details to finalise before the transfer is made official.

Competition from Manchester United

However, it is worth remaining vigilant, as Manchester United are also said to be in the running to attract Mazraoui. The Red Devils are closely monitoring this file and could try to make a last-minute offer to lure the full-back away from West Ham.