Cameroon: accused of embezzlement, Soleil Nyassa removed from Fécafoot

The legal drama shaking the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) continues to take unexpected turns. After the accusations of embezzlement targeting members of the executive committee, it is the turn of Soleil Nyassa, former president of the Mbam and Kim departmental league and member of the COMEX, to be the target of the disciplinary commission.

According to Camer, Soleil Nyassa is accused of having registered eight fictitious clubs and having received subsidies for them, which led to his removal from all football-related activity for a period of five years, as well as a fine of 500,000 FCFA.

This severe sanction comes in a context of heightened tensions between Soleil Nyassa and Samuel Eto'o Fils, president of Fécafoot. In 2021, Soleil Nyassa publicly accused Samuel Eto'o of having fomented a plot against the former president of Fécafoot, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Some observers perceive this sanction as an act of revenge on the part of Samuel Eto'o, while others rather envisage a strict application of financial management rules within Fécafoot.

Whatever the interpretation, this new affair sheds a worrying light on the governing body of Cameroonian football. Fécafoot is already weakened by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, and is struggling to restore a peaceful atmosphere.

It no longer needs to be demonstrated that at the crossroads of its destiny, Fécafoot finds itself under the imperative obligation to restore its reputation and regain the confidence necessary to allow Cameroonian football to flourish and shine on a global scale. international.