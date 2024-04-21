CAN Futsal 2024: Angola ejects Egypt and reaches the final

Angola qualified for the CAN Futsal 2024 final in Rabat after its victory against Egypt (7-3) this Friday.

After six editions, Angola will compete in the final of CAN Futsal 2024. The Palancas Negras qualified for the final sprint after their victory against Egypt on Friday evening. At the end of a hard-fought match, the Angolans won with a score of 7-3.

While Angola impatiently awaits its opponent in the final, eyes turn to the second semi-final between Morocco and Libya. This encounter promises another thrilling confrontation, as the two teams compete for a place in the final against the Angolan team, ready to write a new page in its history in the world of African futsal.