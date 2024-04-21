Extension of the mandate of South African soldiers in the DRC

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an eight-month extension of the mandate of South African soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The mandate of South African soldiers deployed in the DRC has been extended. The decision affects 1,198 members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) operating within the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Their presence aims to neutralize negative forces and illegal armed groups, thus helping to restore peace and security in a country still troubled by armed conflicts.

This extension, approved until December 20, is justified by the need to continue pacification operations within the framework of Operation Mistral. However, it does not come without cost for the South African taxpayer, since it is expected to represent an expense of more than 800 million rand, or approximately 42 million USD.

Despite the efforts of South African soldiers, the eastern region of the DRC remains unstable, and several members of the SANDF have been killed in recent months. These losses have sparked debates and calls within the country for a possible withdrawal of troops deployed in the DRC.