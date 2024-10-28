Zambia: 7 players died in a traffic accident

The Chavuma FC club in the Zambian championship has announced the death of 7 of its players, killed in a traffic accident in the northwest of the country.

Zambian football has been hit by a terrible tragedy. Seven players from Chavuma FC, playing in the Zambia Division One championship, lost their lives in a road accident while traveling to a match in the North-West Province. The accident, which also left several injured, plunged the country into mourning, sparking a reaction from the sporting community.

The Confederation of African Football also reacted to this heavy loss for the Zambian club. In a statement on social media, CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed his deep sadness and condolences to the families, friends and teammates of the victims. “ It is with great pain that I learned of the terrible road accident which caused loss of life and seriously injured several members of the Chavuma Town Council Football Club “, he said.

The South African leader also conveyed his support to the Football Association of Zambia, hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured: “ I extend my deepest condolences, both personally and on behalf of CAF, to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased, as well as to the Football Association of Zambia. We hope and pray for a speedy recovery for those who were injured. May God bring comfort and consolation to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased, as well as to the Football Association of Zambia. »