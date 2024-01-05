“My happiness is written with K. Mon Koffi”, Cindy Le Cœur admits her love for Koffi Olomidé

The relationship between Cindy Le Cœur and Koffi Olomidé is a lot of talk. The musical duo recently unveiled a new song titled “Mon Bonheur”, where Cindy expresses her love for the famous Congolese singer.

This romance, long kept secret, became public following statements from Koffi Olomidé’s eldest daughter, Didistone. Since then, Cindy and Koffi have openly displayed their relationship, even spending the end of year holidays together accompanied by Koffi Olomidé’s children.

The couple also released a music video for “My Happiness” filmed in the United States, where Cindy expresses her love for Koffi through poignant lyrics in Lingala and French.

The song reveals tender words, reflecting the intensity of Cindy’s feelings towards Koffi Olomidé.

The video, where the couple kisses affectionately, crowns this beautiful love story, thus confirming to the whole world the existence of a blossoming romance between these two talented artists.