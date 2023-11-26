Cameroon: a fan surprises Emma Lohoues (photo)

During her recent trip to Cameroon, the famous Ivorian host and actress Emma Lohoues was surprised by one of her fans.

The famous Ivorian businesswoman and actress Emma Lohoues recently set down her bags on Cameroonian soil, to take part in the Pan-African Douala Serie Festival. And to go to the event, she set her sights on a splendid black dress with a slit and chains as fasteners that let a glimpse of her back.

This outfit of the presenter of the reality TV show “The Bachelor Afrique Francophone” caught the eye of many of her fans. During the signing of her children’s book, called “In the Eyes of Emma”, the boss of Empire 17 was surprised to see a Cameroonian fan arrive with this outfit made from plastic.

Very moved by this fan’s outfit, Emma Lohoues did not hesitate to express herself. “ Did you come at me? You Cameroonians are terrible. Can we do this? You even killed. You represented me well. Really, you are terrible », she said. After these laudatory remarks, she signed one of her books to the fan before giving him her chair so that he could sit there.