AC Milan: Ismaël Bennacer’s return date revealed

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, gave news of Algerian midfielder, Ismaël Bennacer, injured in the knee since last May.

Soon the end of the clavaire for Ismaël Bennacer. Injured in the knee since May 2023, the Algerian midfielder has still not returned to the pitch. This season, he has already missed 20 matches with the Rossoneri, including the clash against PSG on the fourth day of the Champions League group stage, won 2-1 by the Lombard club.

A long famine which will soon be a thing of the past. In any case, this is what coach Stefano Pioli’s press conference on the Algerian international’s injury suggests. The Italian tactician claims the 25-year-old could soon be available for the team.

“Bennacer is fine. He had no problems during rehabilitation, which is not easy. Today he finished the first week of work with the team, now there is another one. It could be available again in the third week. His recovery is going well”Pioli said.

Third in Serie A, eight lengths behind leader Inter Milan, AC Milan faces Fiorentina this Saturday, on the 13th day of the championship. A decisive meeting for the Lombards whose victory would pump them up before hosting Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday in the Champions League.