China: Gabonese international, Aaron Boupendza dies at the age of 28

Panthers striker Aaron Boupendza would have lost his life tragically in China at the age of 28.

According to Romanian media, relaying Chinese sources, the player died after a deadly fall since the 11ᵉ floor of his building located in the province of Zhejiang. Boupendza joined China last January, after a short visit to Rapid Bucharest, Romania. The exact circumstances of the drama remain, for the moment, uncertain.

Trained at CF Mounana in Gabon, Boupendza had joined the Girondins de Bordeaux in France very young. Despite several loans (Pau, Gazélec Ajaccio, Tours, Feirense), he has never really had his chance with the Bordeaux club. It was in Türkiye, in Hatayspor, that he had revealed himself by scoring 22 goals in the 2020-2021 season in Süper Lig.

Subsequently, he had continued his career in the Gulf (Al-Arabi, then Al-Shabab), before joining the MLS with FC Cincinnati, where he had scored 9 goals in 35 games. He had returned to Europe last summer, before trying the Chinese adventure.