CAN 2025 (Q): the pre-list of Kenya facing the cameorun

Kenya coach, Engine Firat, published his first list of players selected for the double confrontation against Cameroon, in the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The Turkish technician called on an extended group of 28 Harambee Stars for the next two games against the Indomitable Lions, counting for the third and fourth days of the qualifying phases. The meetings will be played on Friday October 11 in Cameroon, then in Uganda on October 14. The second meeting will take place behind closed doors.

With a victory against Namibia (2-1) and a draw against Zimbabwe (0-0), Kenya is group J with 4 points, after two days. A double victory against the Cameroonians would bring the foals closer to the coach Engine Firat of qualification for CAN in Morocco.

The provisional list of Kenya: