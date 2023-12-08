African Player of the Year: Riyad Mahrez’s reaction after his absence from the list of finalists

In a post on his social networks, Riyad Mahrez reacted to the list of three finalists for the African player of the year revealed this Thursday. And the Algerian striker did not hide his disappointment for not being selected.

His 2022-2023 season where he achieved the treble (championship-cup-Champions League) with Manchester City, did not convince CAF. The Algerian striker was not included in the list of three finalists for the best African player of the year trophy. A big disappointment for the captain of the Fennecs who reacted in a publication on Instagram.

Riyad Mahrez shared a video of his best performances with Manchester City last season, as if to remind CAF of their crucial role in the Citizens’ victory in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

The three finalists for the Grail

As published by CAF this Thursday on its official website, the three finalists still in the running for the African Player of the Year are Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. The first is in the heyday of PSG where he is one of the essential elements of coach Luis Enrique.

The second has already won the title twice, in 2017 and 2019. If he was less efficient last season like his club, the Egyptian is in good form this season with Liverpool, second place in the Premier League. League, behind Arsenal and ahead of Manchester City.

As for the Nigerian, he is the big favorite for this individual award. The Super Eagles striker won the Serie A (Italian first division) player of the year award last weekend at the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) ceremony. A trophy rewarding his 26 goals in 32 Serie A matches during the 2022-23 season, leading Naples to the Scudetto. With 6 goals scored in 10 Serie A appearances this season, Osimhen is also in the AIC’s Team of the Year.