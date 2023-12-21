CAF Cup: USMA and Zamalek qualified, the results of the 4th day

Discover the results of the matches played on Wednesday, counting for the fourth day of the group stages of the CAF Cup.

The CAF Cup was in the spotlight on Wednesday with the matches on the fourth day of the group stages. In search of a small one to validate its ticket for the quarter-finals, Zamalek did not fail in its mission, with a draw result away to the Angolans of Sagrada Esperança (0-0).

This is also the result which sanctioned the opposition between USM Alger and Modern Future at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (0-0). Enough for the Algerians who advance to the second round of the tournament. However, the adventure is over for the Guineans of Académie SOA, eliminated from the competition after a fourth consecutive defeat, this time against Abou Salim (0-2).

Hooked by the Black Devils (1-1) in Brazzaville, RS Berkane must wait until the next day to try to get their ticket for the knockout stages. Home defeaters of the South Africans Sekhukhune United (1-0), Stade Malien is also only one victory away from qualifying for the quarter-finals. The shock against the Congolese Black Devils, last and almost eliminated with a single point on the clock, next February, after CAN 2023, therefore promises to be decisive.

The results of the 4th day of the group stages of the CAF Cup: