FIFA ranking December 2023: status quo for Benin, the African top 20

Leader in Africa, Morocco maintains its first place on the continent in the general ranking published this Thursday, December 21, 2023 by FIFA. Benin remains stuck in 20th place (97th in the world rankings).

Morocco ends the year 2023 on the roof of Africa. The Atlas Lions retain their leadership position on the continent, in the December ranking published this Thursday by FIFA. The semi-finalists of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are still 13th in the world points, dominated by Argentina, France and England.

Runner-up of the Moroccans in the November ranking, Senegal maintains its second place in Africa. The Lions of Teranga, winners of CAN 2021 in Cameroon, the first in their history, occupy second place on the continent and 20th in the general table. The African top 3 is completed by Tunisia (28th), thus forming the same podium as a year ago.

Relegated to 97th place in the world, behind Uganda (92nd) and Equatorial Guinea (88th) in the November ranking, Benin did not experience any movement in this last ranking of the year. The Cheetahs remain stuck in their position in the general table and 20th place in Africa.

The African top 20