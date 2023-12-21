Zambia: Hakainde Hichilema dismisses air force commander

In a statement, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema announced the dismissal of Zambia Air Force Commander Collin Barry.

“ The President appointed Major General Oscar Nyoni as Commander of the Zambia Air Force and promoted him to the rank of Lieutenant General of the Zambia Air Force », Specified the spokesperson for the Zambian Presidency, Clayson Hamasaka, in a press release which specified that the dismissal of the former boss of the air force, Collin Barry, took effect immediately.

In his mission, the new boss of the air force Oscar Nyoni will be assisted by Major General Arthur Kalaluka.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday, President Hichilema said there should be no competition between the two and the public expects teamwork from them .

President Hichilema said the newly appointed air commanders should serve Zambians to the best of their abilities. He called on their families to support them in the exercise of their national duties.

For his part, General Nyoni declared that they will also ensure that they execute the new mandate entrusted to them by the Head of State to contribute to the national food basket by producing foodstuffs on ZAF farms.