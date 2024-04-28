CAF-Champions League: Al Ahly takes on TP Mazembe and goes to the final

Al Ahly validated its ticket for the final of the African Champions League after its overwhelming victory against TP Mazembe (3-0) on Friday evening.

For the fifth consecutive time, Al Ahly will compete in the final of the CAF Champions League. The Cairo club qualified for the final sprint after its overwhelming victory against TP Mazembe on Friday evening.

At the end of a largely dominated match, counting for the semi-finals, the Egyptians won with a score of 3-0. A great reaction from Al Ahly, held by the Congolese (0-0), last week.

In the final, the Sang et Or will face Esperance de Tunis, who ousted the South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns, title holders. A final step to be taken by Al Ahly, in search of its twelfth trophy in African C1, already being the most successful team in the tournament.